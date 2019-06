- A 70-year-old man at the center of a barricaded situation in Ferndale was found dead overnight inside the apartment building.

Police were called to Withington West, which is north of Nine Mile and west of Woodward, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors heard shots fired inside the building.

Police evacuated everyone inside the apartment building and told neighbors in nearby houses to stay inside and away from windows. They were then able to get the suspect confined to one area of the building.

The Oakland County SWAT Team, as well as officers from Pleasant Ridge, Madison Heights and Hazel Park helped set up and maintain a perimeter around the apartment building.

Police tried to talk the man outside for several hours, but he was found with a gunshot wound inside the apartment around 1 a.m.

No one else was hurt. We're told the apartment building, which is a housing commissioned building, will have crisis counselors on hand.