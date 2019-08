- The Beast Coast concert featuring Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies was canceled Sunday after a threat of gun violence.

Sterling Heights police confirmed someone called their station to make a threat; the caller told police there would be a shooting at the Beast Coast concert scheduled at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hill.

Investigators have been working to find out who made the threat.

Police and Freedom Hill decided to cancel the show to be safe.

Sterling Heights Police were not able to provide specifics on the threat as of Sunday night, this is now a joint investigation with Macomb County Sheriff.