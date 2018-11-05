Beaumont building new mental health hospital in Dearborn

- Soon, Michiganders will have many more options when it comes to treating our mental health.

Beaumont Hospital, in partnership with Universal Health Services, is building a new $40 million mental health hospital in Dearborn.

The project is designed to help address the shortage of resources for mental health, and the growing need and demand for specialized mental health care and clinical training in Michigan.

"It's really a demand issue. One in five Americans have a mental health issue; less than half of them can get treatment today because there's just not enough resources," says Beaumont Health C.O.O. Carolyn Wilson.

Construction will begin on the center in early 2019. The 150-bed, free-standing hospital will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, on eight acres of vacant land on Oakwood Boulevard near the Southfield Freeway. The facility is expected to open in early to mid-2021.

Beaumont is also training more doctors and support staff, and offering more outpatient services.