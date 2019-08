- The Queen of Soul's legacy lives on here in Detroit and around the world.

This Friday marks one year since Aretha Franklin's death, and it wouldn't be right to let the day pass without a celebration memorializing her life.

There will be a benefit celebration at 7 p.m. Friday at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. The event is free.

Joining FOX 2 is Aretha's niece, Brenda Corbett, with more about what they have planned for the public.