Berkley middle school student stabbed in class with scissors

- Police are investigating after a student was stabbed with scissors during class at a Berkley middle school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Anderson Middle School and the victim - who was transported to a hospital - is expected to recover, the district said in a statement to parents.

School officials said that the student with the scissors was removed from school, until the investigation of the incident is over. The district said that Berkley Public Safety was called afterwards and responded in minutes.

There have been no details regarding the ages of the students involved or circumstances.

The district released a statement about the attack from Principal Michael Ross:

"Dear AMS Parents,

I'm writing to let you know of an incident which occurred today at AMS. This afternoon, an AMS student harmed another student with a pair of scissors during class.

Berkley Public Safety (BPS) was called and responded within minutes. The injured student is expected to be ok and was transported to the hospital. The student who caused harm today was removed from school pending the outcome of an investigation.

We will enforce the District's Student Code of Conduct and policies as necessary once the investigation is complete.

Student safety is of the utmost importance at AMS. Please remind your children that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Michael Ross

Principal

Anderson Middle School"

