- Mothers Against Drunk Driving is honoring a police officer who made dozens of drunken driving arrests in 2018.

Officer Brian Anderson, a police officer in Berkley, was recognized for his dedication to getting impaired drivers off the streets. He received the MADD Lifesavers Outstanding Officer Award for his efforts.

In 2018, he made more impaired driving arrests than any other officer in the state of Michigan - 117, to be exact. That's also the most ever for any Berkley officer, and more than 50 arrests than the next closest officer in the state.

Seventeen of those suspects were repeat offenders.

"The amount of folks, the amount of lives, the amount of injuries that you have most like prevented with your diligence is one of the reasons why Berkley is such a safe city," Berkley mayor Daniel Terbrack told him at the ceremony during their city council meeting.

Officer Anderson has been with the Berkley police department for five years.

In all, there were 236 total arrests for impaired driving in Berkley last year.