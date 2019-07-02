< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team">USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives">Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/plane-crashes-into-hangar-at-addison-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/plane-crashes-into-hangar-at-addison-airport">10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-facial-recognition-be-used-to-solve-crimes-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Should_facial_recognition_be_used_to_sol_0_7458290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Should facial recognition be used to solve crimes?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-facial-recognition-be-used-to-solve-crimes-">Should facial recognition be used to solve crimes?</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team">USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives">Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/plane-crashes-into-hangar-at-addison-airport">10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-facial-recognition-be-used-to-solve-crimes-">Should facial recognition be used to solve crimes?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/hpv-vaccine-might-eradicate-cervical-cancer-scientists-say">HPV vaccine might eradicate cervical cancer, scientists say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/period-pain-causes-almost-9-days-of-productivity-loss-at-work-or-school-for-women-study-suggests">Period pain causes almost 9 days of productivity <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/getty_tempimg_062519_1561493434080_7442369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/BDD9B2CBEAFA43F380885603359EB522_1560894899681_7415043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></li> <li><a <article> <section id="story415859299" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415859299" data-article-version="1.0">Berkley police officer awarded for 117 drunk driving arrests in 2018</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415859299_415857618_155436";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415857618","video":"580335","title":"Berkley%20police%20officer%20awarded%20for%20117%20drunk%20driving%20arrests%20in%202018","caption":"Mothers%20Against%20Drunk%20Driving%20is%20honoring%20a%20police%20officer%20who%20made%20dozens%20of%20drunken%20driving%20arrests%20in%202018.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FBerkley_police_officer_awarded_for_117_d_0_7464859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FBerkley_police_officer_awarded_for_117_drunk_dri_580335_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656686251%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTGCzgO23ucfqLiEPpsccpJ8b-do","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fberkley-police-officer-awarded-for-117-drunk-driving-arrests-in-2018"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 10:37AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415859299_415857618_155436",video:"580335",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Berkley_police_officer_awarded_for_117_d_0_7464859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Mothers%2520Against%2520Drunk%2520Driving%2520is%2520honoring%2520a%2520police%2520officer%2520who%2520made%2520dozens%2520of%2520drunken%2520driving%2520arrests%2520in%25202018.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/Berkley_police_officer_awarded_for_117_drunk_dri_580335_1800.mp4?Expires=1656686251&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TGCzgO23ucfqLiEPpsccpJ8b-do",eventLabel:"Berkley%20police%20officer%20awarded%20for%20117%20drunk%20driving%20arrests%20in%202018-415857618",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fberkley-police-officer-awarded-for-117-drunk-driving-arrests-in-2018"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415859299"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:37AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415859299-415859274" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Mothers Against Drunk Driving is honoring a police officer who made dozens of drunken driving arrests in 2018. </p><p>Officer Brian Anderson, a police officer in Berkley, was recognized for his dedication to getting impaired drivers off the streets. He received the MADD Lifesavers Outstanding Officer Award for his efforts.</p><p>In 2018, he made more impaired driving arrests than any other officer in the state of Michigan - 117, to be exact. That's also the most ever for any Berkley officer, and more than 50 arrests than the next closest officer in the state. </p><p>Seventeen of those suspects were repeat offenders. </p><p>"The amount of folks, the amount of lives, the amount of injuries that you have most like prevented with your diligence is one of the reasons why Berkley is such a safe city," Berkley mayor Daniel Terbrack told him at the ceremony during their city council meeting. </p><p><strong>| RELATED: <br> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/impaired-driving-crackdown-over-4th-of-july-holiday">Impaired driving crackdown over 4th of July holiday</a></strong></p><p>Officer Anderson has been with the Berkley police department for five years. </p><p>In all, there were 236 total arrests for impaired driving in Berkley last year. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 family members including 3-year-old boy among 4 dead in Michigan crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say three family members are among four people who died in a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.</p><p>The crash happened Sunday in Isabella County's Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant and about 120 miles northwest of Detroit. One vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup. Another car hit the truck.</p><p>The Isabella County sheriff's office says 34-year-old pickup driver Jessica Jackson, 43-year-old Jeremy Jackson and their 3-year-old son, Jayce, died in the crash. They were from Sanford. Forty-eight-year-old Jason Macarthur of Hemlock, who was driving the vehicle that swerved, also died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-close-the-camps-protests-in-metro-detroit-tuesday" title="Two Close the Camps protests in metro Detroit Tuesday" data-articleId="415866697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 155 protests are planned Tuesday across the country against treatment and conditions at U.S. immigration detention centers at the Mexican border. Two of those protests are happening here in metro Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two Close the Camps protests in metro Detroit Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 155 protests are planned Tuesday across the country against treatment and conditions at U.S. immigration detention centers at the Mexican border. Two of those protests are happening here in metro Detroit.</p><p>The organizations Move On, United We Stand, American Friends Service Committee and Families Belong Together are leading the Close the Camps protest movement. </p><p>Protests are expected to happen outside congressional district offices, with one happening outside Debbie Dingell's office on Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti and one outside Brenda Lawrence's office on Lahser in Southfield. Both are scheduled for 12 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-wanted-in-deadly-warren-hit-and-run-now-in-custody-in-georgia" title="Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run now in custody in Georgia" data-articleId="415844624" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Woman_wanted_in_deadly_Warren_hit_and_ru_0_7464927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Woman_wanted_in_deadly_Warren_hit_and_ru_0_7464927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Woman_wanted_in_deadly_Warren_hit_and_ru_0_7464927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Woman_wanted_in_deadly_Warren_hit_and_ru_0_7464927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Woman_wanted_in_deadly_Warren_hit_and_ru_0_7464927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Warren earlier this month has turned herself into police down in Georgia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run now in custody in Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Warren earlier this month is in custody after turning herself into police down in Georgia. </p><p>Last week, Warren police said they were looking for 36-year-old Valeria Ann Bostle of St. Clair Shores, and that they believed she had fled to Georgia. </p><p>Police believe she was driving a red Chevy Impala that hit 55-year-old Peter Chisolm on Schoenherr on June 5, near Julius Street. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Two_Close_the_Camps_protests_in_metro_De_0_7464949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two Close the Camps protests in metro Detroit Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/berkley-police-officer-awarded-for-117-drunk-driving-arrests-in-2018" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-madd%20berkley%20officer-070219_1562078545513.jpg_7464653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Berkley police officer awarded for 117 drunk driving arrests in 2018</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-wanted-in-deadly-warren-hit-and-run-now-in-custody-in-georgia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run now in custody in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-pulled-from-detroit-river-near-wyandotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body pulled from Detroit River near Wyandotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mechanic-shot-over-unfinished-car-repairs-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-glastonbury%20mechanic%20shooting-070219_1562069720103.jpg_7464186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-glastonbury%20mechanic%20shooting-070219_1562069720103.jpg_7464186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-glastonbury%20mechanic%20shooting-070219_1562069720103.jpg_7464186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-glastonbury%20mechanic%20shooting-070219_1562069720103.jpg_7464186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjbk-glastonbury%20mechanic%20shooting-070219_1562069720103.jpg_7464186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mechanic shot over unfinished car repairs on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 