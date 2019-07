- The Palace of Auburn Hills is still standing, but not for long.

While it's demolition is slated for the fall, Michiganders can waste no time claiming their piece of history.

"We're excited to provide fans an opportunity to own a piece of The Palace's rich history and this auction will include items that celebrate the great basketball and entertainment moments," said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. "Countless memories were made at The Palace and we want to give fans the prospect of owning a tangible piece of that special history."

Currently, a list of more than 3,000 items are available. That list includes:

Player Chairs Vinyl wall murals of Piston Greats A giant plastic cutout figure of Tayshaun Prince The brushed aluminum Detroit Pistons emblem from the press box The Pistons Logo cut out from the carpet on the locker room floor.

You can even bid on the locker room doors. We don't know where you would put them, but hey, that decision comes after.

The online auctions will end on Saturday July 20th for memorabilia, Wednesday July 31st for stadium support equipment and August 1st and 2nd for restaurant equipment. Palace seat sales will run until Friday, August 2nd or when they run out.

The auction begins 10 a.m. on Friday, July 11 at www.ownpalacehistory.com.