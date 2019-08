- An employee at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill has charges pending against him for making a terrorist threat.

Michigan State Police say the 29-year-old man from St. Clair Shores was taken to the jail in Macomb County after making several threats.

Police say a coworker at Blake's asked the suspect to do something, and he then appeared visibly upset by the request. The coworker told police that when he left the room, he heard the suspect say to himself, 'One day I am going to shoot this [expletive] up.'

Police later visited the suspect at his home, and say that during their interview he made other threats towards customers of the apple orchard and cider mill.

The suspect was then lodged at the Macomb County Jail for making a terrorist threat, pending prosecutor review.

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.