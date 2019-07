- Detroit Police are looking for a 57-year-old man who fell off his boat Sunday morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say the man fell into the Detroit River near the 11000 block of Freud Riverside Marina around 3 a.m.

One witness, a 39-year-old man, told police he heard a thud and saw the victim fall overboard, so he went in after the man, but could not find him.

The Detroit Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Detroit Police Department were all at the scene trying to recover the man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

