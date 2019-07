- Police are investigating after a body was found burned beyond recognition inside a Jeep Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

Police were called to the 20200 block of Albany, near Outer Drive and 8 Mile, just before 5 a.m. and found the car on fire. Police don't have much information to give out right now except that they believe the victim was a male.

Neighbor Leon Randolph says his dog started barking around 4:45 and he got the feeling something was wrong. "I was smelling rubber then hearing popping sounds," he told us. He and a few others called 911 when they saw a car on fire in a wooded area. It didn't take long for firefighters to realize that they were dealing with a possible murder.

"They got it tucked off pretty well. It was a driveway port that got left whenever they tore down the house, so whoever did it must've just backed right on up, or pulled right in, however they felt to do it," said neighbor James McClendon.

Investigators were at the site for about four hours Friday morning. Pending autopsy results will help give them a better idea of what happened here.

"If I knew anything, it ain't called snitching," Randolph said. "It's called - excuse my French - turning your ass in."