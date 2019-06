- Detroit Police are investigating the death of a person who was found burned so badly, he or she could not be recognized or even identified by their gender.

Police were called to a vacant home on Avery, just south of West Brand Blvd and east of Rosa Park Blvd a little before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police found the victim in the back room of the home. Detroit police said the person was burned too badly to be identified by gender and are naming the victim John or Jane Doe for now.

According to police, a man was spotted running from the scene with a gas can, but a further description of the man was not available.

Police do not have a suspect and are still investigating.