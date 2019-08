- Police in Waterford have investigated a body that was found in a car fire Tuesday night in the Meijer parking lot.

They say they've determined the woman died by suicide, and there is no threat to the public.

This happened around 9 p.m. at the Meijer on M-59 and Pontiac Lake Road.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.