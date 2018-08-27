Body found shot to death in west side Detroit alley

- A body with a bullet wound to the head was found in an alley on the city’s west side.

The gruesome find was discovered on Kendall near LaSalle in Detroit

"Never in my life have I stumbled across a young man lying in an alleyway," said a concerned resident. "It was full of flies bugs crawling all over him and the stench was so foul."

An alleyway became a final resting place for the man police are calling a John Doe.

This man believes the victim is no stranger to the area.

"I didn't recognize who he was but I may have seen him around here before," a resident said.

Investigators say the victim is a black male between 25 and 30 years’ old who had a gunshot wound to the head.

Another resident said he heard commotion the night before.

"I heard what sounded like fire crackers - pop pop pop," said a resident. "About three times and I said I don't know where that's coming from."

Details are few right now but Detroit Homicide is on the case. Investigators want anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

