Boil water advisory issued for parts of Rochester

- The City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for GLWA users only in the east side system due to a drop in pressure that may have lead to bacterial contamination.

Officials are advising residents to boil the water before drinking it to kill bacteria or buying bottled water. This is advised for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, preparing food and washing dishes.

The city says it is taking this precautionary step after a loss of water pressure around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Operators conducting meter maintenance accidentally failed to open the bypass line prior to isolating the meter. It only took about 15-20 minutes before the pressure was restored, officials say, but the city is taking precautionary measures.

Water employees will also be flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system to determine if those samples meet water quality drinking standards.

The city expects to resolve the issue within 24-48 hours and will alert residents.

Check the map above for affected areas.