Judge Mathis gets into a spat with a valet in Greektown. The owner of the valet service filed a police report claiming the TV Judge spit on him.

“We had a little verbal back and forth and that was the extent of it. It was no spitting. You know it was six witnesses there,” Mathis said.

In an interview with TMZ Live, Detroiter and TV judge Greg Mathis denies spitting on valet service owner Charles Smith outside Flood’s bar and Grill in Greektown.