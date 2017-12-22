Breaking News: Police search for suspects in murder on Detroit's east side

- An argument inside a market leads to a deadly shooting in Detroit.

Detroit Police say two men got into a shouting match outside the mount Elliot Charlevoix market which spilled out onto the street.

One man got into his car and left, returning moments later to fire several shots at the other guy.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The suspect sped off, hitting another car. He's still on the run right now.

In store surveillance video shows the person of interest and the victim interacting in the store prior to the victim walking out and getting shot.

