Broadway star Gabe Gibbs featured at The Broadway Workshop Sunday

- The Broadway Workshop will be featured at the nationally recognized listening room 20 Front Street in Downtown Lake Orion Sunday November 4 from 2-6 pm.

Broadway stars Gabe Gibbs and Coby Getzug will be featured at the event teaching in a master class setting sharing stories of Broadway, giving tips for TV, film, commercials and musical theater auditions.

“It’s really amazing, it’s one of the things that this area does a good job of teeing up high school students and middle school students, the public schools around here all have good theater programs, so going out and doing the Broadway thing, didn’t feel super foreign because of the great job these public schools do out here,” Gabe Gibbs said.

Vocal Coach Jennifer Kincer keeping her focus for this years event on musical theater.

“I wanted to keep the focus on musical theater as well as TV, Film, and commercials, but mostly musical theater. Trying to develop them and give them a look all different styles and audition techniques,” Kincer said.

Catch a performance from their Broadway tours, assessment and critique of local actor and singer performances and an audience-driven Q&A, followed by photos with the actors.

Ages 10 to adult are the recommended age range, however all are welcome. Performance experience is not required. The event cost is $69 for Level 1 and $99 for Level 2/VIP. Details and reservations at jenniferkincer@yahoo.com or 248-420-9119.

