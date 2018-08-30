Brother wanted in Clinton Township deaths arrested in Ohio

- The suspect wanted in connection with two deaths in Clinton Township earlier this week has been arrested in Ohio.

United States Marshals arrested 24-year-old Robert Marzejka on murder warrants out of Macomb County. The warrant was issued in connection with the death of his 18-year-old sister Danielle Marzejka and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Seren Bryan. Their bodies were found inside garbage bags in a shed behind Danielle's home on Sunday.

Robert Marzejka was arrested in Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident, we're told, and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

His 1999 Ford van was found in Toledo and is being held in the evidence garage at the Clinton Township Police Station.

His sister and her boyfriend were found dead late Sunday night after other family members noticed a foul odor coming from the shed. Robert was named a person of interest in the murders Monday night and the arrest warrants were issued Wednesday morning.

Police haven't said yet how they believe the two died.