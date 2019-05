- State police are investigating what appears to be an illegal marijuana grow operation at a home in Royal Oak Township.

Police were initially called to the home overnight when someone witnessed a person being forced into the house at gunpoint.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday a neighbor saw a suspect with a gun forcing someone inside a home in the 10700 block of North Oak Drive, which is near Eight Mile and Coolidge. The suspect took off but police came to the home and investigated.

Inside they found three large buckets of marijuana, a gun, a safe containing cash, ecstasy pills and other unknown pills, and marijuana get tablets. The homeowner had minor injuries after the confrontation with the suspect.

Police were eventually able to track the suspect down and say the 23-year-old from Detroit is in custody.

Police were originally told three suspects dressed in all black were seen trying to get into the window of the home, but police have not said yet if they're continuing to look for additional suspects.