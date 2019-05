- A bus driver was attacked by a passenger with a knife Friday night.

The passenger exchanged words with the driver in the area of Woodward and E. State Fair when he cut him with a knife, according to Detroit police.

The police arrested the 26-year-old suspect and recovered the knife in the incident, which happened at about 7 p.m.

There has been no word on the condition of the victim.

