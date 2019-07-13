< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Businessman Faisal Khan convicted of bribery in Macomb County corruption case Businessman Faisal Khan convicted of bribery in Macomb County corruption case addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/businessman-faisal-khan-convicted-of-bribery-in-macomb-county-corruption-case" addthis:title="Businessman Faisal Khan convicted of bribery in Macomb County corruption case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417918597.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417918597");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417918597_417918076_142769"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417918597_417918076_142769";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417918076","video":"584006","title":"Businessman%20Faisal%20Khan%20convicted%20of%20bribery%20in%20Macomb%20County%20corruption%20case","caption":"For%20five%20days%20Faisal%20Khan%20came%20to%20federal%20court%20a%20free%20man%20but%20on%20the%20fifth%20day%2C%20he%20left%20a%20prisoner.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FBusinessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FBusinessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bribery_in__584006_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657598951%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4oE_Phtnhj5LeIYpWmrRE5rhFDk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbusinessman-faisal-khan-convicted-of-bribery-in-macomb-county-corruption-case"}},"createDate":"Jul 13 2019 12:09AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417918597_417918076_142769",video:"584006",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"For%2520five%2520days%2520Faisal%2520Khan%2520came%2520to%2520federal%2520court%2520a%2520free%2520man%2520but%2520on%2520the%2520fifth%2520day%252C%2520he%2520left%2520a%2520prisoner.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bribery_in__584006_1800.mp4?Expires=1657598951&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4oE_Phtnhj5LeIYpWmrRE5rhFDk",eventLabel:"Businessman%20Faisal%20Khan%20convicted%20of%20bribery%20in%20Macomb%20County%20corruption%20case-417918076",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbusinessman-faisal-khan-convicted-of-bribery-in-macomb-county-corruption-case"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 13 2019 12:14AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 12:09AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417918597-417918061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Businessman_Faisal_Khan_convicted_of_bri_0_7520260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - For five days Faisal Khan came to federal court a free man but on the fifth day, he left a prisoner. </p><p>The kind of con you spell c-o-n.</p><p>ML Elrick: "Mr. Khan, anything you'd like to say? Mr. Khan, you gambled and lost. are you sorry?"</p><p>Earlier this year, Khan rejected a plea deal offering as little as two years in prison. Instead, he went to trial, taking a chance he could convince a jury he was innocent.</p><p>Khan never denied paying bribes, but he and his attorney Jim Thomas argued that Khan only did it because the feds set him up.</p><p>"Money did cross the table, but the entrapment defense goes to what happened before, whether there was any inducement," Thomas said.</p><p>Prosecutors and the FBI's public corruption squad argued that Khan had a history of bribing public officials in Macomb County.</p><p>In his closing argument, federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta told jurors: "'Mr. Thomas said this is a case of set the hook, catch the fish.' If that was the case, then Mr. Khan was a flying carp, because he jumped right into the boat."</p><p>After three days of testimony, jurors took less than two hours to convict Khan on four counts of bribery. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hundreds-protest-immigration-raids-outside-detroit-ice-office" title="Hundreds protest immigration raids outside Detroit ICE office" data-articleId="417911786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters were angry and upset over the crisis at the border - specifically the treatment of children at child detention centers.  The conditions - overcrowded and unsafe as many of the boys and girls hungry, dirty and sleep deprived." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds protest immigration raids outside Detroit ICE office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Camille Amiri </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of people packed the sidewalks on E. Jefferson outside US Homeland Security Offices Friday.</p><p>Protesters lined both sides of the street protesting ICE immigration raids in Detroit.</p><p>"The damages inflicted on these children and parents will last a lifetime," said Rosalie Lochner. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ml-s-soul-of-detroit-closing-the-book-on-macomb-county-s-corruption" title="ML's Soul of Detroit: Closing the book on Macomb County's corruption?" data-articleId="417902855" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Closing_the_book_o_0_7520020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Closing_the_book_o_0_7520020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Closing_the_book_o_0_7520020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Closing_the_book_o_0_7520020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Closing_the_book_o_0_7520020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several fascinating revelations emerged during the bribery trial of an obscure civil engineer, including who they feds have been after for more than 5 years, the names of a slew of public officials who have not been charged but who the feds say took" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ML's Soul of Detroit: Closing the book on Macomb County's corruption?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>M.L. Elrick ( @elrick ) and Marc Fellhauer ( @MarcFell ) make podcast magic in Drew’s basement while Shawn Windsor ( @ShawnWindsor ) dials in from his probation officer’s favorite bar.</p><p>THE STRAIGHT DOPE: Life is full of mysteries; some big, some small. So ML and Marc start off by puzzling over the whereabouts of the RoboCop statue.</p><p>>>LISTEN HERE: mlsoulofdetroit.com/</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/troy-family-of-10-living-out-of-rv-due-to-chemical-fumes-in-house" title="Troy family of 10 living out of RV due to chemical fumes in house" data-articleId="417899443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Troy_family_of_10_living_out_of_RV_due_t_0_7520010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Troy_family_of_10_living_out_of_RV_due_t_0_7520010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Troy_family_of_10_living_out_of_RV_due_t_0_7520010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Troy_family_of_10_living_out_of_RV_due_t_0_7520010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Troy_family_of_10_living_out_of_RV_due_t_0_7520010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parked in their driveway - the family is living out of the RV while they live a nightmare." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Troy family of 10 living out of RV due to chemical fumes in house</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rende family of 10 has been living inside an RV for four weeks after contamination was found on their property.</p><p>"This is my husband and my room," said Katrina Rende. "This is the bunkhouse is what they call it. Their feet touch together. That is where they sleep."</p><p>The RV is about 300 square feet of space somehow this family of 10, The Rendes are making it work. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sir Darius Brown is shown with a puppy wearing one of his handmade bow ties alongside another shelter animal wearing another bow tie. (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/police-use-of-facial-recognition-and-the-billionaire-who-received-a-sweet-plea-deal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/LET_IT_RIP__Police_using_facial_recognit_0_7518201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LET_IT_RIP__Police_using_facial_recognit_0_20190712160553"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police use of facial recognition and the billionaire who received a sweet plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputy-saves-choking-newborn-s-life-in-dramatic-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/baby%20for%20web_1562936656371.png_7517465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office" title="baby for web_1562936656371.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" title="GETTY r kelly_1562980248412.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Feds bring new sex-crime charges against R. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-protest-immigration-raids-outside-detroit-ice-office" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hundreds_protest_immigration_raids_outsi_0_7520103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hundreds protest immigration raids outside Detroit ICE office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ml-s-soul-of-detroit-closing-the-book-on-macomb-county-s-corruption" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/0572A370E016456FA2DE84504AC2B40C_1562987042894_7519989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/0572A370E016456FA2DE84504AC2B40C_1562987042894_7519989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/0572A370E016456FA2DE84504AC2B40C_1562987042894_7519989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/0572A370E016456FA2DE84504AC2B40C_1562987042894_7519989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/0572A370E016456FA2DE84504AC2B40C_1562987042894_7519989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ML's Soul of Detroit: Closing the book on Macomb County's corruption?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/redford-woman-struck-in-hit-and-run-on-july-4-waits-for-justice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/6896A2BC3EF7453FA124BB5D22B71030_1562983424442_7519848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/6896A2BC3EF7453FA124BB5D22B71030_1562983424442_7519848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/6896A2BC3EF7453FA124BB5D22B71030_1562983424442_7519848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/6896A2BC3EF7453FA124BB5D22B71030_1562983424442_7519848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/6896A2BC3EF7453FA124BB5D22B71030_1562983424442_7519848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Redford woman struck in hit and run on July 4 waits for justice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1st-grader-starts-lemonade-stand-to-help-detained-migrant-families" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1st grader starts lemonade stand to help detained migrant families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ypsilanti-man-shoots-and-kills-wife-thinking-she-was-an-intruder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 