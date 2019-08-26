There's a new resource to help Detroiters manage their money, and achieve financial freedom, offering residents one-on-one time with experts, free of charge.

"We see people who are struggling with their taxes and now we can say, 'How about one-on-one counseling?'" said Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

Sabree doesn't want your house. In fact, he's trying to keep Detroiters in their homes and out of foreclosure, on budget and building wealth, with the help of new financial empowerment centers in the city.