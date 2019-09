- In the world of craft beers, the word "acquisition" usually strikes fear in the hearts of loyal customers.

But David Youngman of Rochester Mills Brewing says no reason to panic when it comes to a West Coast Brewery "Two Roots" bought Rochester Mills.

"We are still brewing beer here. This is not a major-macro brewery coming in and taking over and gobbling up an independent craft brewer. They are craft brewers themselves," he said.

In fact there is room for growth and optimism of venture in a whole new market -- one that involves legal weed.

"It's exciting to be part of a new, innovative product that's going to be made the same way we make our product now," he said.

This plan to marry cannabis and beer is what they are calling "cannabeir." and while Rochester Mills will do the brewing, a third party will add the canibus and it will sold at dispensaries.

"It would have to be infused at a licensed facility to do that, so there will be no cannabis at the Rochester Mills production facilities," Youngman said.

In addition to adding a special ingredient, they are also taking something away.

"We are looking at a product that has a better taste to it. Brewed traditionally as a traditional beer, and then the alcohol is removed," he said.

So why Rochester Mills?

"We are strategically located to hit the Midwest, east coast as well as send product off to Canada."

Youngman says they have the room to make it all happen, and hope to have it available along with its own brands sooner rather than later.

"We are looking at early 2020 for Two Roots products to be made right here in Michigan," he said.