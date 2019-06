- One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting the happened Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Heyden.

Detroit Police say the 38-year-old man was inside his home with friends and family when he heard a car pull up and shots started being fired. Some bullets hit the front door of the home and one of the bullets struck the man in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and police say he is expected to be okay.

Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

