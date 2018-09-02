Carjacking victim speaks, wants justice against suspects who robbed him

- Demmon Pena-Bell is speaking to the media about being carjacked at gun point on Saturday.

“I was terrified I literally thought I was going to be shot, I was just thinking to myself If I’m shot do I have enough time to run to get help, I was thinking about my family and what they would do to them when they found out,” Pena-Bell said.

Video shows Pena-Bell as he backs his car into a parking spot and gets out at the city place Detroit apartments.

A burgundy Escalade backs in as well and then in a matter of seconds the suspects are holding a gun to the victim’s head, knocking him down and robbing him and stealing his jeep.

“I want these guys caught they had no remorse, this was daylight, they were on a mission, and I just want these guys caught. I work hard for my stuff, they just took it for granted they don’t care they just want whatever they can get fast,” he said.

One of the suspects in the video loses a flip flop and then loses the other, before getting into the burgundy Escalade.

The incident happened Saturday on Antietam near the Dequindre Cut around 3:30 pm.

“One of the things that’s concerning for us the time of day it was daylight hours so obviously theydidn’t have any concerns doing it during daylight hours," Sergeant Robert Wellman said with Detroit Police Department.

Another carjacking happened Thursday Morning around 6 am at the gulf gas station in the 15000 block of east 8 mile.

The surveillance video shows the two suspects hanging out at the gas station across the street, jeeps stolen in both crimes but police say the car jacking’s were not related.

If you have any information call the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 242-Heat. A reward of $2,000 is likely for any information leading to an arrest.