<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419076157" data-article-version="1.0">Case of measles confirmed in Detroit after overseas travel</h1>     aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419076157" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - The Detroit Health Department says a person who lives in Detroit has a confirmed case of the measles. </p><p>The patient has the measles after traveling overseas, though the department didn't specify where. The department also didn't specify how old the patient is.</p><p>The person also went to their physician's office in Macomb County, and everyone who was exposed at that location was directly notified. Those who were at the emergency department at Children's Hospital of Michigan on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 9:30 p.m. may have also been exposed. The hospital says they're tracing those who were there at the time and may have come into contact with the patient. </p><p>Please call the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic at 313-876-4667 to determine if you or your child are considered a measles risk and in need of additional treatment to lower the risk of contracting measles. The Detroit Health Department also encourages residents to contact their primary care provider or one of the following clinics:</p><p>Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic (Located at the Samaritan Center)<br> 5555 Conner Street, Detroit, MI 48213, 313-876-4667<br> Friday, July 20 - 8:00 am to 6:00 pm<br> Saturday, July 21 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm</p><p>Macomb County Health Department<br> Friday, July 19, 2019 Open 11:30 am -4:30 pm at the following locations:</p><p>Mt. Clemens Health Center<br> 43525 Elizabeth Road<br> Mt. Clemens, MI 48043<br> 586- 469-5372</p><p>Southwest Health Center<br> 27690 Van Dyke, Ste. B<br> Warren, MI 48093<br> 586-465-8537<br> Open: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm</p><p>Monday, July 22, 2019</p><p>Open 8:30 am - 4:30 pm at the following locations:</p><p>Mt. Clemens Health Center<br> 43525 Elizabeth Road<br> Mt. Clemens, MI 48043<br> 586-469-5372</p><p>Southeast Family Resource Center<br> 25401 Harper Avenue<br> St. Clair Shores, MI 48081<br> 586-466-6800</p><p>Anyone who was in the ER department at Children's Hospital on July 16 (12:30 pm to 9:30 pm) should receive post-exposure vaccine by Friday, July 19, 2019. Vaccination is recommended within 3 days of exposure, or Immune-globulin (Ig) (an injectable medication) within six days of exposure by Monday, July 22.</p><p>Measles is a highly infectious respiratory illness that is spread through coughing or sneezing by a contagious person. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes that usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure and last for 3 to 5 days before the rash appears. The rash, starts on the face and progresses down the body, arms and legs, and lasts 4 to 7 days. Anyone who was at Children's Hospital of Michigan should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days through August 6, 2019.</p><p>"We are encouraging anyone who was at the Emergency Room at Children's Hospital on the afternoon of July 16 to make sure they have been vaccinated," said Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, acting Medical Director of the Detroit Health Department. "In general, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from this disease."</p><p>Measles can be serious, leading to pneumonia, or inflammation of the brain. If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.</p><p>Having 2 doses of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine is protective. If you are unsure whether you were vaccined against measles, talk to your doctor. Vaccine is also effective in preventing measles if given within 72 hours. In addition, Immune Globulin (Ig) treatment is effective within 6 days of exposure for high-risk individuals. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-amazon-is-profiting-off-of-fear-macomb-prof-among-critics-of-fast-growing-web-of-doorbell-cams" title=""Amazon is profiting off of fear": Macomb prof. among critics of fast-growing web of doorbell cams" data-articleId="419131738" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-ring%20doorbell%20cam-071919_1563553340701.jpg_7534934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-ring%20doorbell%20cam-071919_1563553340701.jpg_7534934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-ring%20doorbell%20cam-071919_1563553340701.jpg_7534934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-ring%20doorbell%20cam-071919_1563553340701.jpg_7534934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-ring%20doorbell%20cam-071919_1563553340701.jpg_7534934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Close-up of Ring doorbell, equipped with a camera and machine learning capabilities, installed outside a home in the Marina Del Rey neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Amazon is profiting off of fear": Macomb prof. among critics of fast-growing web of doorbell cams</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">AMY FORLITI and MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The woodsy community of Wolcott, Connecticut, doesn't see a lot of crime. But when the police chief heard about an opportunity to distribute doorbell cameras to some homes, he didn't hesitate.</p><p>The police who keep watch over the town of 16,000 raffled off free cameras in a partnership with the camera manufacturer. So far, the devices have encountered more bears than criminals, but Chief Ed Stephens is still a fan. "Anything that helps keep the town safe, I'm going to do it," he said.</p><p>But as more police agencies join with the company known as Ring, the partnerships are raising privacy concerns. Critics complain that the systems turn neighborhoods into places of constant surveillance and create suspicion that falls heavier on minorities. Police say the cameras can serve as a digital neighborhood watch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/corvette-moves-engine-to-behind-passenger-to-make-fastest-vette-ever" title="Corvette moves engine to behind passenger to make fastest Vette ever" data-articleId="419119166" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The dashboard of the new 2020 mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray is seen after it was unveiled during a news conference on July 18, 2019 in Tustin, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Corvette moves engine to behind passenger to make fastest Vette ever</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When you first lay eyes on the new 2020 Corvette, a modern version of the classic American sports car isn't the first thing that pops into your head.</p><p>Instead, you think Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren.</p><p>The eighth-generation 'Vette, dubbed C8, is radically different from its predecessors, which for 66 years had the engine in the front. This time, engineers moved the General Motors' trademark small-block V8 behind the passenger compartment. It's so close to the driver that the belt running the water pump and other accessories is only a foot away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-found-burned-beyond-recognition-in-jeep-on-detroit-s-east-side" title="Body found burned beyond recognition in Jeep on Detroit's east side" data-articleId="419115582" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Body_found_burned_beyond_recognition_in__0_7534647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Body_found_burned_beyond_recognition_in__0_7534647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Body_found_burned_beyond_recognition_in__0_7534647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Body_found_burned_beyond_recognition_in__0_7534647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Body_found_burned_beyond_recognition_in__0_7534647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating after a body was found burned beyond recognition inside a Jeep Friday morning on Detroit's east side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found burned beyond recognition in Jeep on Detroit's east side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after a body was found burned beyond recognition inside a Jeep Friday morning on Detroit's east side. </p><p>Police were called to the 20200 block of Albany, near Outer Drive and 8 Mile, just before 5 a.m. and found the car on fire. Police don't have much information to give out right now except that they believe the victim was a male. </p><p>Neighbor Leon Randolph says his dog started barking around 4:45 and he got the feeling something was wrong. "I was smelling rubber then hearing popping sounds," he told us. He and a few others called 911 when they saw a car on fire in a wooded area. It didn't take long for firefighters to realize that they were dealing with a possible murder. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_20190719032009"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/mother-daughter-charged-in-death-of-ochoa-lopez"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa" title="clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother, daughter charged in death of Ochoa-Lopez baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Takeoff%20and%20Aldrin%20Banner_1563409595399.jpg_7530723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left: Apollo 11 during takeoff. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo.  