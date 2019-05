- A new case of the measles has been confirmed in metro Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional measles case in St. Clair County, bringing the state total to 44 for 2019.

Officials say the new case involves an international traveler visiting Michigan, and is not related to the other cases in the current outbreak.

Exposure locations are in Macomb County and include:

May 11, 5 - 7 p.m. Costco, 27118 Gratiot, Roseville.

May 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish, 41233 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights.

Individuals who were at those locations during those time periods should monitor themselves for signs of measles 21 days after exposure and consult their healthcare provider if they have not been vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status.

All Michiganders are urged to contact their healthcare provider or local health department about getting vaccinated for measles if they have not been vaccinated.

A complete listing of local health departments is available at Malph.org/resources/directory.