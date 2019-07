- The Fed Community is a themed restaurant and bar of sorts in a former bank that opened up in Clarkston.

When it comes to the name, it has a few meanings - and when it comes to noshing you have plenty of options, too.

This restaurant and bar once stood as a bank for 100 years, and recently opened its doors about three years ago. Schneider and her husband have put a lot of energy into renovations, while still maintaining the history.

"So, two meanings [for the name]," owner Sarah Schneider tells us. "Fed for federal reserve, and fed for being fed."

"You're going to see a little bit of everything [on the menu]. We're like a melting pot, modern American eclectic. We cook food that we like eat," says chef Jacobi Forrheis. Even when their menu changes and there's something you've eaten before, they'll make it again.

You'll also see it right on the restaurant's foyer - "come as you are."

"Come for a date, come dressed up - but come on a Tuesday with your family after a soccer game. So anything goes," promises Schneider.

You can watch as FOX 2's Josh Landon visits the restaurant in the video player above.

You can get more information on The Fed Community online here.