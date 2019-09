- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent has issued an alert that Americans should stop vaping as they investigate several illnesses and deaths that seem to all be related to ecigarettes.

The CDC is innvestigating 450 possible cases across 33 states where illnesses associated with the use of e-cigarettes have been reported. Included in the state is Michigan.

As of September 6, there have been four deaths confirmed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.

According to the CDC's alert, there have been no evidence of infectious diseases and they conclude that the illnesses are likely associated with a chemical found in the e-cigarettes.

"We are committed to finding out what is making people sick," said Robert R. Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "All available information is being carefully analyzed, and these initial findings are helping us narrow the focus of our investigation and get us closer to the answers needed to save lives."

The CDC has not identified any specific substance or product that's linked in all the cases but many patients have been reported using products with liquid that contain THC.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made Michigan the first in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Her chief medical officer has determined that youthful vaping has become a public health emergency in Michigan. In response the governor is issuing emergency rules to cut off the product from getting into what she contends are the unsuspecting hands of young kids.

"One of my biggest, most important jobs of being governor is protecting the kids of Michigan. I'm living with two teenagers. I know a lot of their friends are vaping. We see it every day. We see this constantly bombarding kids with this as a healthy option, getting kids hooked on nicotine before their brains are fully formed, and now we're seeing kids showing up with respiratory problems. So we know this is a national health crisis," said Whitmer.

The bill bans online and retail sale of sweet, fruity, mint and menthol flavors of vaping products; ban misleading marketing, including placing it next to candy on the shelves, and the use of terms like "clean," "safe," and "healthy"; and direct the Michigan Department of Transportation to ban billboard ads with vaping products.