- The owners of Cellarmen's believed they had it all when they opened a mead, cider and beer business in 2015 in Hazel Park.

They say they found the perfect spot on John R because the business was unique to the area and their monthly rent was affordable.

"Originally negotiated it at $2,800," said co-owner Dominic Calzetta.

But as business continued to flow and volume picked up, their 3-year lease came to an end. That's when they say their landlord dropped a bombshell.

"It was raised to initially $5,000," Calzetta said.

The owners say they tried to work things out with their landlord, even offering to buy the building. They were rejected.

"Then there was litigation and through litigation it ended up at $7,500," Calzetta said. "That crippled us entirely.

But the landlord, Michael Scheid, has a different story. In a statement to Fox 2 he says in part: "I told them I would rent them part of the building for three years at well below market. After that time, the rent would adjust to market rate. I gave them 6 months of free rent to help them get started. I also worked with them through rent being late almost every month."

When the rent wasn't paid in March, an eviction notice was filed. Months later, in June, a settlement was reached, under which the company is allowed to occupy the building until the end of August. But the owners of Cellarmen's say they've been forced to call it quits because they can't afford the higher rent.

"We're going to operate until the end of July, until the 27th, and then shut down operations," Calzetta said.

For now, they're working to sell off equipment and cater to their customers, who they say have been incredibly supportive.

"We've got two more weeks. Come on in, we have everything special for you that we've been pulling out of barrels," he said.

The owners of Cellarmen's say they have no plans to move elsewhere for now, but they hope their story sends a strong message to landlords.

"It's all up to person who owns building, and they can either work with you or not," Calzetta said.