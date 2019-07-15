< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="ICE raids in America"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/ice-raids-in-america">ICE raids in America</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1">Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago">Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/ice-raids-in-america">ICE raids in America</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1">Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago">Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces">Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds">Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study Weather <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast">Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/tropical-storm-barry-s-outer-bands-begin-hitting-louisiana"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/5P%20H2_TROPICAL%20STORM_00.00.06.29_1562969309123.png_7518820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/tropical-storm-barry-s-outer-bands-begin-hitting-louisiana">Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-covering-michigan"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-wildfires%20smoke-070819_1562598496625.jpg_7486889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Smoke from Canadian wildfires covering Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-covering-michigan">Smoke from Canadian wildfires covering Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/getty_tempimg_062519_1561493434080_7442369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast">Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/tropical-storm-barry-s-outer-bands-begin-hitting-louisiana">Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-covering-michigan">Smoke from Canadian wildfires covering Michigan</a></li> <li><a Mornings href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/meatless-monday-with-shimmy-shack"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Meatless Monday with Shimmy Shack"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/meatless-monday-with-shimmy-shack">Meatless Monday with Shimmy Shack</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/get-a-massage-achieve-business-dreams-with-meta-physica-and-hatch-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Get a massage, achieve business dreams with Meta Physica and Hatch Detroit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/get-a-massage-achieve-business-dreams-with-meta-physica-and-hatch-detroit">Get a massage, achieve business dreams with Meta Physica and Hatch Detroit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/shop-handmade-at-the-craft-bazaar-in-mo-pop-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Shop Handmade at the Craft Bazaar in Mo Pop Festival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/shop-handmade-at-the-craft-bazaar-in-mo-pop-festival">Shop Handmade at the Craft Bazaar in Mo Pop Festival</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/summer-hair-trends-with-my-salon-suite"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Summer_Hair_Trends_with_My_Salon_Suite_0_7523287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Summer Hair Trends with My Salon Suite"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/summer-hair-trends-with-my-salon-suite">Summer Hair Trends with My Salon Suite</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/meatless-monday-with-shimmy-shack">Meatless Monday with Shimmy Shack</a></li> <li><a Sports Sports More m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418284345" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Cellarmen's of Hazel Park to close doors July 27 data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418284345.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418284345");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418284345_418284382_188273"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418284345_418284382_188273";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418284382","video":"584463","title":"Cellarmen%27s%20of%20Hazel%20Park%20to%20close%20doors%20July%2027","caption":"The%20owners%20tried%20to%20work%20things%20out%20with%20their%20landlord%2C%20even%20offering%20to%20buy%20the%20building.%20They%20were%20rejected.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FCellarmen_s_of_Hazel_Park_to_close_doors_0_7523884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FCellarmen_s_of_Hazel_Park_to_close_doors_July_27_584463_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657833997%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dvl1AP9bi0zn25oKHbQllLKCC994","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcellarmen-s-of-hazel-park-to-close-doors-july-27"}},"createDate":"Jul 15 2019 05:26PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418284345_418284382_188273",video:"584463",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cellarmen_s_of_Hazel_Park_to_close_doors_0_7523884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520owners%2520tried%2520to%2520work%2520things%2520out%2520with%2520their%2520landlord%252C%2520even%2520offering%2520to%2520buy%2520the%2520building.%2520They%2520were%2520rejected.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/15/Cellarmen_s_of_Hazel_Park_to_close_doors_July_27_584463_1800.mp4?Expires=1657833997&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vl1AP9bi0zn25oKHbQllLKCC994",eventLabel:"Cellarmen%27s%20of%20Hazel%20Park%20to%20close%20doors%20July%2027-418284382",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcellarmen-s-of-hazel-park-to-close-doors-july-27"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 15 2019 05:24PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 05:32PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/4334_1563226311227_7523891_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/4334_1563226311227_7523891_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/4334_1563226311227_7523891_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/4334_1563226311227_7523891_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/4334_1563226311227_7523891_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418284345-418286763" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center HAZEL PARK, Mich. Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - The owners of Cellarmen's believed they had it all when they opened a mead, cider and beer business in 2015 in Hazel Park.</p><p>They say they found the perfect spot on John R because the business was unique to the area and their monthly rent was affordable.</p><p>"Originally negotiated it at $2,800," said co-owner Dominic Calzetta.</p><p>But as business continued to flow and volume picked up, their 3-year lease came to an end. That's when they say their landlord dropped a bombshell.</p><p>"It was raised to initially $5,000," Calzetta said.</p><p>The owners say they tried to work things out with their landlord, even offering to buy the building. They were rejected.</p><p>"Then there was litigation and through litigation it ended up at $7,500," Calzetta said. "That crippled us entirely. </p><p>But the landlord, Michael Scheid, has a different story. In a statement to Fox 2 he says in part: "I told them I would rent them part of the building for three years at well below market. After that time, the rent would adjust to market rate. I gave them 6 months of free rent to help them get started. I also worked with them through rent being late almost every month."</p><p>When the rent wasn't paid in March, an eviction notice was filed. Months later, in June, a settlement was reached, under which the company is allowed to occupy the building until the end of August. But the owners of Cellarmen's say they've been forced to call it quits because they can't afford the higher rent.</p><p>"We're going to operate until the end of July, until the 27th, and then shut down operations," Calzetta said. </p><p>For now, they're working to sell off equipment and cater to their customers, who they say have been incredibly supportive.</p><p>"We've got two more weeks. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_ww2%20crash%20crew_071519_1563224155650.jpg_7523951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_ww2%20crash%20crew_071519_1563224155650.jpg_7523951_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_ww2%20crash%20crew_071519_1563224155650.jpg_7523951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_ww2%20crash%20crew_071519_1563224155650.jpg_7523951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_ww2%20crash%20crew_071519_1563224155650.jpg_7523951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">Erik Wieman</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crash site of WWII plane that was manned by Detroit bombardier found in It was over 80 years ago when the B-17 Bomber 'Strictly GI' was shot down over the village of Speyerdorf. 

Thousands of miles away, the plane carried a very Michigan connection - its bombardier grew up in Detroit.

Of the nine-person crew, five died in the crash after it was it by German anti-aircraft fire. While the mission may be seen as a failure, a follow-up search into the crash is not. While the mission may be seen as a failure, a follow-up search into the crash is not.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-born-and-raised-in-detroit-rashida-tlaib-not-intimidated-by-pres-trump-s-racist-tweets" title=""Born and raised in Detroit": Rashida Tlaib not intimidated by Pres. Trump's racist tweets" data-articleId="418281561" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/_Born_and_raised_in_Detroit___Rashida_Tl_0_7523958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/_Born_and_raised_in_Detroit___Rashida_Tl_0_7523958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/_Born_and_raised_in_Detroit___Rashida_Tl_0_7523958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/_Born_and_raised_in_Detroit___Rashida_Tl_0_7523958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/_Born_and_raised_in_Detroit___Rashida_Tl_0_7523958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashida Tlaib says what the President said about four congresswomen to "go back" to their countries won't stop her from making noise in Washington or in her hometown, Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Born and raised in Detroit": Rashida Tlaib not intimidated by Pres. Rashida Tlaib says what the President said about four congresswomen to "go back" to their countries won't stop her from making noise in Washington or in her hometown, Detroit.

Tlaib was touring affordable tiny homes in Detroit where she was asked Monday about President Donald Trump's tweets on Sunday, referring to four freshman lawmakers when he said "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done."

The four that Trump was referring to were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Tlaib. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Tlaib.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-murder-after-stabbing-at-graduation-party-fight-in-taylor" title="16-year-old charged with murder after stabbing at party fight in Taylor" data-articleId="418240943" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A 16-year-old from Southgate has been charged with murder after a fellow teen was stabbed to death at a party earlier this month in Taylor. 

Authorities say Giannfranco Delgado stabbed 17-year-old Cameron Petty of Detroit to death on July 6 during a large fight at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor. Delgado is also accused ot stabbing two others during the brawl. 

Randy Baughman, Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus Hall, told us the stabbing happened during a private party. He says about 50 or 60 people were there. 