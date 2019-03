A family bought the house in 2016 not knowing it was already on Detroit's demolition list.

The city says although the family bought the house from a private owner, it was the couple's responsibility to check the status of the house before they bought it.

Stacy Muhsin and her husband had big plans for a Detroit house on W. Arizona Street. They bought it from Fannie May back in 2016 for $1,500 hoping to fix it up and move their growing family in one day.