- Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers, but Chevy has a teen driver program in the car to help kids stay safe and now that program is forcing them to buckle up.

"I am very excited, very proud to be part of the team that put this together," said Tricia Morrow.

Tricia is a safety strategy engineer with Chevy. She's also a mom - more specifically the mother of a teen driver.

"Teen Driver has been in our Chevrolet vehicles since about 2015, and Teen Driver is very easy to set up," she said.

Each driver has his or her own fob. When the system is activated, Teen Driver enables parents to adjust speeds, control radio volume and review a ton of data about their child's driving habits. But now, there's a new feature called Buckle to Drive.

"The way buckle to drive works is when the vehicle is on and my daughter gets in the vehicle and she isn't wearing her seat belt - when she goes to shift (she can't go)," Tricia said.

The vehicle won't shift unless the driver buckles up.

"This system increases seatbelt use 16 percent among part-time seat belt users, which is so important, given the low rate of seatbelt use of teens and we're just really excited to bring it to market," Tricia said.

It's technology aimed at saving lives. Morrow says the CDC data show teens only buckle up 59 percent of the time -- a number that's way too low - and way too scary for this safety engineer and mom.

"It's absolutely terrifying. The number one cause of death for kids 15 to 19 are car crashes. We know that the number 1 think you can do to protect yourself in a crash is wear your seat belt," she said.