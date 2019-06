- At a press conference held Monday, Chief James Craig explained how the Detroit Police Department made sure conflict was avoided during the 2019 Motor City Pride.

“Our number one mission and goal is to keep the peace,” Chief Craig said.

And some may say that’s what Detroit Police did on Saturday after receiving intel that the Neo Nazis planned to interrupt the Motor Pride Festival, with hopes of creating “Charlottesville number two. The incident in Charlottesville was a conflict between protesters and counter protesters in Virginia, which resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries.

Things at Motor City Pride became heated as festive goers made their way toward Hart Plaza.

“Well they both were shouting racial comments to each other,” said Chief Craig. “Some toward our police officers. The socialist movement was making mocking noise consistent with chimpanzee directing it at certain African Americans to try to bait people into a violent encounter.”

Chief Craig, who personally responded to the potential violent situation, says five of the Neo Nazis were armed, with two long guns and three handguns.

Free speech and open carry is a person’s right, but not unlawful behavior, Chief Craig says.

“We kept both groups separated,” said Chief Craig. “We had good communication with both groups and as it turned out, there was no violence, so for me I applaud the Detroit police department again for keeping lined of communication open.”

The Chief also spoke out after someone on social media posted a video claiming officers were marching with members of the national socialist party. He says the officers walked between the protestors and counter protestors to make sure everything stayed in control.

“This could have been a bad situation had it erupted into violent, it did not and for any critiques that say we were escorting a national socialist movement, we were keeping two groups separate and in doing so we did walk at points with them to keep the opposing side away,” Chief Craig said.

A flag was torn during the protest, but no injuries.