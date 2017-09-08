Chilling testimony from woman rammed into Lodge wall in road rage shooting

- A woman testified Friday against a man accused of ramming her into the side of the Lodge and opening fire in a road rage incident.

Southfield resident Michael Ziccarelli faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, six counts of felonious assault and felony firearm.

The 62-year-old is accused of purposefully ramming his car into a Southfield woman on June 21, causing her to crash into a wall. Getting out of his vehicle, police say Ziccarelli approached the woman's car and pointed a gun at her.

A Detroit woman stopped to help and Ziccarelli allegedly returned to his vehicle, and fired his gun at her from about three car lengths away.

Ziccarelli is also accused of pointing the gun at a Livonia man, a Wyandotte woman and a Grosse Pointe man, who all left the scene. Michigan State Police and Detroit Police arrived and he surrendered without incident.

The woman allegedly rammed into the side of the Lodge took the stand to testify. She says she suffered a broken arm, hip and nose, as well as lacerations to the face.

"I remember screaming, 'He's going to kill me, he's going to kill me,'" she recalled.

The witness also specifically mentioned the way his eyes looked during the incident.

"The intenseness, like how they're looking at me now," she said.

Multiple people caught the incident and aftermath on camera.


