A Chinese national was stopped at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after he was found with body armor Aug. 18 - leading to a large discovery of weapons at his home.

The Chinese traveler was coming from Beijing when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers who found undeclared ballistic armor and tactical clothing in his luggage.

Officers worked with other agencies to search the man's residence where it was found he possessed a weapons cache at his U.S. residence, which appeared to include prohibited items such as high capacity magazines and "bump-stock" devices.

"Customs and Border Patrol Officers determined the passenger was inadmissible to the United States and subsequently returned him to China," according to a DTW spokesperson.

"CBP personnel are committed to protecting our nation from people who pose serious risks to our communities," said Devin Chamberlain, CBP Area Port Director. "I am proud of the work performed every day by our CBP Officers and investigative partners to ensure the safety and security of our nation."