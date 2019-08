- It was hard to discern just who was the happiest at the Jewish Senior Living Residence.

Maybe it was Goldie Topper, whose son was driving a car in the parade.

Perhaps it was her friend Golda Brunhild, whose memories of her brother's 25 De Soto and 29 Ford came rushing back.

How about Barb Giles? Armed with a microphone and an itinerary, she introduced every vehicle passing by.

One probably couldn't measure who was most in their element on Tuesday, only that America's classiest cars were on display for America's classiest residents.

"The car that you drove to your senior prom might be here today," announced Barb Giles, executive director of aging services. "The first car you ever bought might be here today."

Giles was the play-by-play commentator for the Woodward Dream Cruise sans the Woodward Avenue. Not everyone at the senior living residence can make it to the annual event that rolls down the historic roadway north of Detroit. So many of the traditional cars make an appearance where they live.

"I do love them all, but I looked at the rumble seats and I remember as a kid riding in one of those," said Paula Benson. "That was a lot of fun."

Benson is 87 years old. She's in attendance with Sidney Greenberg, who is 96 years old.

"I had a Belle Air Chevy. It was two-toned. Beautiful car, like they say, they just don't make them like they used to," said Greenberg.

This was the 12th annual appearance for these cars at the senior center. When the offshoot event started, only 12 cars were showed off. That number has climbed to 75.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world," said Sandford 'Sandy' Rosenfeld, who drove in the parade. "I get more joy out of being here and seeing the resident's faces. It is just amazing."