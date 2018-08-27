Clinton Twp police look for person of interest in double murder

- A brother of a victim has been named as a person of interest in a double homicide Monday.

The Clinton Township Police Department is searching for Robert Leo Marzejka in connection to the murders of suspected victims Danielle Marzejka, 19, and Seren Bryan, 18.

Police have not confirmed their identities but friends and relatives of the family have. According to a relative of the family, Robert is Danielle's brother.

Their bodies were found inside trash bags in the backyard shed on a property at Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Village, which is near Groesbeck and 16 Mile Road.

Robert Marzejka, 24, is from Clinton Township and was reportedly driving a white 1999 Ford F-250 van Michigan license plate #DGM7658. There is blue duct tape around the driver side mirror.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clinton Twp PD at 586-493-7802 or US Marshals Service DFAT at 313-234-5656. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for info leading to an arrest.

