- Clinton Township police is asking residents to stay indoors as it searches for an armed man in the area.

Police say a man with a gun is suspected to in the area of Budd Park near Romeo Plank and Clinton River Road. A search is ongoing with helicopters and drones.

Investigators are asking residents to stay inside. There are no reports of injuries. Details are unclear as to the circumstances.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.