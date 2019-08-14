Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.
Posted Aug 14 2019
Updated Aug 15 2019
It was the middle of the day, Wednesday, on a busy street corner where a dozen kids were playing.
Shot after shots were fired at a black Jeep. Inside was a 29- year-old man dead. His family calls him Cho.
Police were there within a couple of minutes. Then more than 100 people rushed to the crime scene. Cars were lined up near Penrose and Havana where it happened.
Wayne Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery.
Investigators say an unarmed man hit the Chase Bank on West Michigan Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday evening, taking cash and fleeing on foot.
"There were a bunch of cops and helicopters up in the air and the guy took off and got away with maybe a thousand dollars," said a concert goer.
Michigan State troopers were on scene working on an accident that happened on Eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road in Roseville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver of a Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on I-94, lost control and struck the end of the median wall and a Ford SUV that was traveling westbound.
The female driver of the Ford and a male passenger in the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.