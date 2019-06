Long before the Detroit Youth Choir rocked out on one of the biggest stages on America's Got Talent, it was quietly changing lives through music - helping kids find their voice, acceptance and new family.

"Hearing that your father has passed away, it's a very hard subject to even hear," said performer Gwendolyn Jackson.

Gwendolyn is one of DYC's roughly 62 members. Her father Marcel Jackson, a member of Detroit 300, was gunned down in 2012. Gwendolyn was just 5 years old.