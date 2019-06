- A frustrated police chief pleaded with the public Friday, saying shootings in the city are down - there are too many - and it's only the first day of summer.

"We know that 31 percent of our homicides are caused by a simple argument,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Craig referred to a shooting that left a man in critical condition after a dispute over fried mushrooms at a coney island on Wednesday, leaving two 61-year-old twin brothers in custody.

"When you look at this type of violence, that was perpetrated by two 61-year-olds - over what - fried mushrooms," said Craig. "You know you just can't understand."

It's just one of many shootings - and many - are tired of it.

"I see it on the news all the time, I see people losing their lives a lot," said Nigel Curney, Students for Peace. “I see people getting hurt a lot and nobody really cares."

High School students spoke Friday about what the city of Detroit has declared a day of peace.

The goal of the group - United Communities of America - to commit to 24 hours without violence promoting something called Code 22 - a program that's already been implemented at some schools by the students themselves.

"If they saw anyone arguing and it looked like it was going to be a fight - They'd say 'Code 22 - Code 22,' and the students themselves stopped the fighting in their schools," said Ovella Davis, founder of Code 22.

And if the students can police themselves - why can't we all?

They have declared the 22nd of every month a day of peace and they're asking everyone to turn on your porch lights - to show your support.

"They say we're the most violent city but I don't see that," said Christopher Williams, Students for Peace. "I see hope, black communities coming together."