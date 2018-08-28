Community policing: Cops play hoops with kids in Inkster

- Community policing in a different way Tuesday in Inkster.

Police played basketball with children - while residents were happy to see officers on their streets for something good.

Inkster and Michigan State Police joined forces with the founder of the Basketball Cop Foundation. You may remember Bobby White, he was the Gainesville, Florida officer called to a neighborhood because of a noise complaint.

But instead of busting the kids - he jumped in. The dash cam video went viral.

"We started getting all these comments on Facebook (like) 'We need more cops like you,'" White said. "And for me, I kind of took offense for all the other cops around the country who I know do that thing, every day."

Through donations, the foundation provides basketballs and goals to cities that need positive police influence - setting up neighborhood events like this to bring the community together.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us, not only for kids to mingle with us, but it's a good time for our guys to get out there too," said Lt. Mike Shaw.

"I really don't play a lot of basketball at all," said Trooper Mark Adams. "But I am learning today. They are teaching me a lot."

"You can't get any better than this," said Inkster Police Chief William Riley. "Better to have me under these circumstances, everybody getting to know each other realize we aren't the enemy."

"It is not usual cops to be out here like this playing basketball like this, but thank you for coming out, having a good time," said teen Nicholas Wilson.

And that's what it's all about - forming positive relationships with police now which will impact how young people view law enforcement later.

To learn more about The Basketball Cop Foundation CLICK HERE.

