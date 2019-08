- Seven years ago this August a Detroit mother went missing. Tamala Wells was 33-years old at the time, and was last seen leaving her west side home on Appleton.

All these years later, people are still looking for her. On Sunday they were in her old neighborhood passing out Crime Stoppers flyers.

"She went to work every day, and she called her mother every day, she just disappeared," community activist Malik Shabazz said.

Rickey Tennant, Tamala's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, once considered a suspect in the case spoke with Fox 2.

"I didn't do nothing to Nikki, I love Nikki, I couldn't make her stay at home, she would leave out every day and be gone, some nights she wouldn't even come back home," Tennant said.

One key piece of evidence, Tamala's car, found on Detroit's east side.

Her mother says Tamala would never leave her children.

Her daughter Navaeh is now 13-years-old.

"I just hope we find her, I really don't like talking about it," she said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2800 for information leading to Tamala Wells whereabouts.