On the hottest day of the year, there's a couple ways to get out of the heat. Air conditioning - and water.

At Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights, the pools were packed with visitors having fun in the sun.

The same is true for the splash pad in front of Warren City Hall.

CheCk out the fun we found out in the heat in the video above. And if you know someone who needs a cooling center - here's a list of all the places we know of.