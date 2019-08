- A Farmington Hills Bath and Body Works was hit by gunfire at Orchard Lake Plaza at midnight Monday.

The shooting incident taking place around midnight on Monday at Fourteen Mile Road and Orchard Lake Road.

Shots rang out from a person inside a vehicle in the parking lot, hitting not only the retail store but an another car also, shattering the vehicle's glass which hit the driver, causing the person to receive minor injuries.

The injured motorist flagged down police who were conducting an investigation nearby at another scene and told officers their vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

The victim says they saw a dark-colored vehicle possibly a pickup truck with tinted windows in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

The store now has windows boarded up while police review surveillance video. Officers will be conducting increased patrols in the area.

FOX 2 reached out to Bath and Body Works about the incident and they are not commenting, saying this is a police investigation.