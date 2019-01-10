Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy evacuated for suspicious package

- Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in Detroit has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, according to police.

Police said the Detroit Police Department bomb squad is responding to the scene at 6861 E. Nevada.

Per officials, a teacher saw a package at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the teacher's lounge and didn't think much of it. But when she arrived Thursday morning and saw the package, she called 911.

The school has been evacuated.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 2 for details.