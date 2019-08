- A back to school event was held Monday focused on making sure students have the supplies and support they need as they gear up to hit the books.



It was a day filled with lots of family fun, led by Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield who brought her Occupy The Corner - Back To School edition to a community center at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center Playfield on Rosa Parks Blvd.

Sheffield wants to make sure the children realize the importance of education.

"I want to make sure the kids feel equipped to go back to school," she said. "So we have tons of information, resources and backpacks and supplies to give out to the young kids as they get back to school."

