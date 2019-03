- Don't be surprised if you find a coyote in your backyard this March.

Already an adaptable animal that the Department of Natural Resources say can find refuge just about anywhere, breeding season is hitting its third month. And that means coyote-human interactions and sightings will go up - even in metro Detroit.

"They're very common in the southeastern part of the state," said Hannah Schauer, a wildlife communications coordinator with the DNR. "Folks spot them and think it's unusual because the area is so developed. But coyotes are very adaptable."

Between January and March, the four-legged scavengers are more visible. Despite their instinct to avoid people, interactions are fairly common. Driven by food and shelter, they are often drawn to communities and cities due to the availability of both.

"We tend to provide good habitiats for them," Schauer said. "When people leave out bird houses, those attract smaller brids and animals."

Trash bins and pet food left often give the animals good enough reason to venture near people.

In mid-February, a coyote was caught on video trying to jump a 6-foot fence in a family's backyard in Chesterfield Township.

"We just freaked out, the dogs were barking a lot," said 8-year-old Blake Cameron. "It was also trying to jump the fence; it was trying to get out of the backyard. At the end it jumped the fence."

Officials with the DNR say the best way to avoid these interactions is to remove temptation from the coyote's path. That also means keeping a weary eye on pets, not letting them venture too far from home.

Hunting options are also available for those with a valid license. Statewide regulations have no limit on how many coyotes one can hunt.