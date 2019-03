- Two ice fisherman stranded at the Lake St. Clair Metro Park were rescued Thursday afternoon.

Macomb County Sheriff Wichersham said there were multiple fisherman still stuck on the ice. Assisting the officers are the Coast Guard, the sheriff's marine team and the Mount Clemens Fire department.

The two fisherman rescued reportedly fell through the ice, but are said to be okay.

We'll update this story as more details come in.