- A cross-country motorcycle ride is happening from Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery to honor our nation's fallen soldiers.

This week the caravan made a stop in Michigan.

As part of the journey, the riders visit Gold Star families and present them with a memorial plaque. A Gold Star family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

On Tueday they visited the family of Holly McGeogh in Romulus. She was killed in action in 2004 while serving in Iraq. They want her family to know their daughter's memory will never be forgotten.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of Americans, today that forget the world war, and we're here to let everybody they're still at war, there's families still sacrificing and this family paid the ultimate sacrifice. The least we can do is get the bikes out, support this event, support these guys who are coming all the way from Washington, traveling across country, and we're going to support them and show them how we do," one of the riders told us.

Many of those who are riding are also combat veterans.

They started their visit Tuesday night at American Legion Post 217 in Wyandotte, and will continue to see another family in Monroe Wednesday before continuing on.